Wednesday COVID-19 case update

NATIONAL
54,453 cases, 737 deaths
TENNESSEE VALLEY
42 cases in our coverage area, 18 cases in neighboring counties. We have 8 of our counties that still have no cases.
TENNESSEE
784 cases, 3 deaths.
Hamilton County saw a dramatic rise in cases on Wednesday, including the first deaths in our area. 2 patients have died here. One was a non-resident who died in a local hospital. The other is a person over 65 with underlying medical issues. Hamilton County reports another 11 positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total here to 26. 11 of the victims are 65 or older.
Cases in our area:
26 Hamilton (Chattanooga) higher
3 Bradley (Cleveland) – higher- the new case is a Lee University student
3 Cumberland (Crossville)
2 McMinn (Athens) City of Athens officials says both victims are at home recovering & no new cases so far.
2 Monroe (Sweetwater)
1 Grundy (Altamont)
1 Marion (Jasper)
1 Franklin (Winchester)
That leaves 5 southeast Tennessee counties that still have no positive test results (Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Rhea, Meigs and Polk)
GEORGIA
1247 cases, 394 hospitalized, 40 deaths
Cases in our area
8 Gordon (Calhoun)
4 Whitfield (Dalton) higher
1 Catoosa
1 Chattooga
1 Fannin
3 northwest Georgia counties still have no positive test results (Walker, Dade, Murray)
ALABAMA
386 cases, 1 death. The Jackson County Commission has reported the state’s first death from the virus was a part-time employee at the courthouse.
Counties near us
2 Jackson (Scottsboro) – one case in Scottsboro, one in Bryant
1 Cherokee (Centre) – new
DeKalb (Fort Payne) still has no positive tests, but all of their surrounding counties now have one.
There is a public testing site now in Fort Payne.
|Address:
|421 Medical Center Drive, SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968
|Phone:
|256-997-2708
NORTH CAROLINA
504 cases, 1 death
4 Cherokee (Murphy)