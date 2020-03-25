Wednesday COVID-19 case update

NATIONAL

54,453 cases, 737 deaths

- Advertisement -

TENNESSEE VALLEY

42 cases in our coverage area, 18 cases in neighboring counties. We have 8 of our counties that still have no cases.

TENNESSEE

784 cases, 3 deaths.

Hamilton County saw a dramatic rise in cases on Wednesday, including the first deaths in our area. 2 patients have died here. One was a non-resident who died in a local hospital. The other is a person over 65 with underlying medical issues. Hamilton County reports another 11 positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total here to 26. 11 of the victims are 65 or older.

Cases in our area:

26 Hamilton (Chattanooga) higher

3 Bradley (Cleveland) – higher- the new case is a Lee University student

3 Cumberland (Crossville)

2 McMinn (Athens) City of Athens officials says both victims are at home recovering & no new cases so far.

2 Monroe (Sweetwater)

1 Grundy (Altamont)

1 Marion (Jasper)

1 Franklin (Winchester)

That leaves 5 southeast Tennessee counties that still have no positive test results (Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Rhea, Meigs and Polk)

GEORGIA

1247 cases, 394 hospitalized, 40 deaths

Cases in our area

8 Gordon (Calhoun)

4 Whitfield (Dalton) higher

1 Catoosa

1 Chattooga

1 Fannin

3 northwest Georgia counties still have no positive test results (Walker, Dade, Murray)

ALABAMA

386 cases, 1 death. The Jackson County Commission has reported the state’s first death from the virus was a part-time employee at the courthouse.

Counties near us

2 Jackson (Scottsboro) – one case in Scottsboro, one in Bryant

1 Cherokee (Centre) – new

DeKalb (Fort Payne) still has no positive tests, but all of their surrounding counties now have one.

There is a public testing site now in Fort Payne.

DeKalb Regional Medical Center POBs

Address: 421 Medical Center Drive, SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968 Phone: 256-997-2708

NORTH CAROLINA

504 cases, 1 death

4 Cherokee (Murphy)