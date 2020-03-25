Vine Street Market

Address: 1313 Hanover St
Chattanooga, TN 37405-4311
Hours: 10-6 M-F, 10-4 Sat.
- Advertisement -
Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery, Gift Card
Other Services: Delivery is 5 mile radius only. Curb service available.
Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:
(423) 266-8463
Website for Purchasing Gift Card:
http://www.vinestreetmarket.com
Additional Details: “a great little neighborhood cafe in the heart of Riverview” Take and Bake Casseroles are available.
Like us on Facebook to see daily specials, additional updates, and other info!