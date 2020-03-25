Vine Street Market

Address: 1313 Hanover St

Chattanooga, TN 37405-4311

Hours: 10-6 M-F, 10-4 Sat.

Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery, Gift Card

Other Services: Delivery is 5 mile radius only. Curb service available.

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 266-8463

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

http://www.vinestreetmarket.com

Additional Details: “a great little neighborhood cafe in the heart of Riverview” Take and Bake Casseroles are available.

