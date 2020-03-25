School Closing Updates

Many of the school closings were originally scheduled through this week. Now more systems are extending the break. Here are the latest updates.

TENNESSEE SCHOOLS: All Tennessee schools are closed through at least April 24th. The Dept. of Education will begin broadcasting daily instructional content for students on PBS stations across the state from 11 AM- 1 PM (EST).

WHITFIELD COUNTY is extending their closure through Friday, April 10. School resumes Monday, April 13.

DALTON schools will remain closed through Friday, April 10. The system will observe Spring Break next week (so no digital learning or meal delivery). Meals and digital learning will return on April 6. Friday, April 10 will still be considered a student holiday.

CATOOSA COUNTY is extending their closure and digital learning until further notice. They had originally planned to return to class on April 6.

DADE COUNTY is extending their closure through April 13. Spring Break remains in effect for April 6-10, meaning no meals or digital learning.