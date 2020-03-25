More information on Alabama COVID-19 related death from Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms that their first COVID-19 related fatality comes from our corner of the state.

The unidentified patient was a resident of Jackson County.

County Commissioners say the victim was a par-time employee at the County courthouse in Scottsboro.

They say the worker did not usually have contact with the public, and the period of showing symptoms has since lapsed for the co-workers.

State health officials say that while the victim lived in Jackson County, they actually died in a facility outside the state.

Hamilton County in Tennessee also announced today two fatalities, including a resident from a different state.

There are now two positive tests from the northeast Alabama county. Local officials have said one victim is from Bryant, which is very close to the Tennessee and Georgia borders.

Just a week ago, there were no positive tests in this part of the state, but in the last few days all of the northeast counties except for DeKalb have registered one.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as to the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “The health of our residents and the community is our greatest priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our state.”