Hungry House Restaurant

Address: 4457 Highway 58
Chattanooga, TN 37416
Hours: 11am – 4pm
Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery
Other Services: will deliver 4 or more dinners for up to 5 miles
Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:
(423) 899-4507
Website for Purchasing Gift Card:
Additional Details: Hungry House is opening for 4 hours a day to make sure we can get home cooked food to those who need it for affordable prices during these hard times. We will be doing this on a day to day basis as long as we have enough food and orders to pay for us to be open.