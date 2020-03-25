Hungry House Restaurant

Address: 4457 Highway 58

Chattanooga, TN 37416

Hours: 11am – 4pm

Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery

Other Services: will deliver 4 or more dinners for up to 5 miles

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 899-4507

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

Additional Details: Hungry House is opening for 4 hours a day to make sure we can get home cooked food to those who need it for affordable prices during these hard times. We will be doing this on a day to day basis as long as we have enough food and orders to pay for us to be open.