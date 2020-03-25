COVID-19 came from a local nursing home

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The number of positive tests for COVID-19 took another jump today in the Chattanooga area.

Hamilton County now reports a total of 26 cases.

That makes a total of 42 in our area.

Now NHC Healthcare says one of the cases happened at their Chattanooga facility.

They say the patient was transferred to a local hospital and then tested positive.

They say they had already isolated the patient when they began showing symptoms.

The company also say that none of their employees have tested positive “at this time.”

They say they are monitoring their remaining patients and staff for symptoms.