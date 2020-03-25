Locals step up to help others mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

“We made a Facebook post from unemployed restaurants workers and then other people stepped in and then boom! We have people all over Chattanooga right now making these masks,” Haynes said.

Soddy Daisy resident Evelyn Marie Williams contacted Haynes through Facebook.

Using creative resources like potholder loops, she’s teaching people how to make masks.

“I just thought that if I can plant the seeds in other people who maybe have spare time and teach them to sew and to sow seeds and they’re doing things for others and not themselves that, that would be a great way to show love and appreciation for the first responders,” Williams said.

JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts stores have opened up their sewing area for people and are giving away free mask kits for folks to make.

“We’re cutting the fabric. We’re putting it together,” Store Manager Sonny Daigle said.

While people are creating masks, others are donating what they already have.

Southern Adventist University’s School of Nursing donated to hospitals supplies like N95 and surgical masks.

The gear would normally be used in their skills lab.

TVA recently donated 50,000 N95 masks to multiple state EMAs.

“This is all about saving lives and if we can get those masks into those hands, we’re helping reduce the effect of this pandemic,” TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler said.

A Hamilton County Schools official tweeted out a video of a 3D printer.

The post said that they’re planning to make hundreds of faceshields.