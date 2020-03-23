TECH BYTE: Tech to Help You Work from Home More Efficiently

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WDEF) — Working from home is becoming more common, thanks to technology.

This makes communication especially important.

- Advertisement -

A popular app that helps coworkers and employers stay in touch is Slack.

This handy app lets you form groups to send messages to each other.

Slack includes other features like video calls, and sharing work documents.

It’s also compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

Another great app for communication is Zoom.

It makes it easy for businesses to hold meetings, webinars, and conferences via video chat.

The cool thing about Zoom is only one person needs to download it.

So, how do the others get on? The person with the app sends out a group link, and they’re ready to go!

While working from home can be convenient, it can also be distracting.

That’s where Serene comes in. The purpose of the app is to keep you motivated and productive.

Just log in and set it to block distracting apps and websites.

That way you can stay focused and get your work done.

Serene is currently available for Apple’s MacOS, but a Microsoft Window’s version is in the works, as well.

And don’t forget, if you have an iPhone or iPad, there’s always FaceTime!

As for these apps and plenty of others, you can find them all in your phone’s app store.