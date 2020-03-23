No Gyms? No Problem!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today, Governor Lee passed a stay at home order that closed businesses and gyms.

Earlier this week, Mayor Berke had gyms within the city limit closed.

Since then, people all around have been finding different ways to stay active.

It took Casey Moore 6 months to loose 60 pounds.

He was 3 hundred and 35 pounds at his heaviest.

Moore’s lifestyle change was all he needed to get on the right track.

He says, “I actually went vegetarian, I did a lot of meal prepping as well, looking up different workouts and I just found the one that was right for me. So, three days of cardio, three days of weight training was the best for me.”

Moore works out 6 days a week.

The gym has become part of his weekly routine.

The Coronavirus has forced him to make another adjustment to his lifestyle.

Moore says, “I cut out a lot of cheat meals because of the quarantine, not being able to go to the gym and do as much cardio as I would like. i just gotta stay on those meal plans and get those muscles flowing.”

Moore thinks that the governor’s decision to close gyms was a good idea.

He says, “You never know how many germs you pick up. I use a lot of free weights so dumbbells are the nastiest ones. So having to keep going back and washing your hands can get kind of annoying.”

Moore has moved to all out door workouts.

He purchased weights for his home and is making the proper adjustments to his workout regime.

He is however concerned for people who don’t have those opportunities.

Moore says, “For other people that don’t have weights at the house should definitely think of other alternatives. Maybe pull-up bars that’s downtown. I’ve seen a few downtown.”

Gyms all across America are posting free workouts for their members.

All you have to do is search their website.