Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – March 23rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Rainy, Wet & Cool Start to the Week!

Monday morning will be very mild in the low 50s as showers sweep through the area, some with heavier rainfall. An isolated t-storm is not ruled out for tomorrow but nothing severe-related. Monday’s highs will reach the mild low 60s as we eventually dry out by the evening hours.

Overnight Monday will again be mild temperatures near the low 50s. Tuesday afternoon will bring a chance for strong/severe thunderstorms in the area with the main concern of gusty winds. As of now, the area is under a level 2 and level 3 threat for potential severe weather.

Good news is we dry out by Wednesday morning! The area will also be warming up to the 80s by the end of the week!

65 & 42 are our seasonal highs and lows.

