Address: 316 N Hamilton Street

Dalton, GA 30720

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 11am-2pm

- Advertisement -

Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery, Gift Card

Other Services:

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(706) 279-3355

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

http://www.thefillingstation.biz

Additional Details: Now offering curbside pickup. Plates as well as take-and-bake casseroles can be ordered online.