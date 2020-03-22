Nashville Mayor Orders Residents To Stay at Home

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued a ‘Safer At Home’ Executive Order Sunday morning. The order directs all residents in the city to stay home, except to go out for essential needs. The order goes into effect at 12:01am, Monday, March 23. The order will last for 14 days. The move is an effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19 disease.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Davidson County as of Saturday was 140, according the the Tennessee Department of Health. The first death in the state was recorded on March 20.

The order allows the following actions:

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

Details of the order can be found here.