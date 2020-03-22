Laboratory Service Center

Address: 2650 Executive Park NW, Suite 5

Cleveland, TN 37312

Hours: 08:30 – 17:00

Services Offered:

Other Services: Laboratory Diagnostics, Clinical Lab Services including screening & testing for COVID-19

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 479-9679

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

Additional Details: COVID-19 services are by appointment only. Upon arrival, do not enter the building as all services will be performed outdoors. Please call from your vehicle when you have arrived.