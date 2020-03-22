Kabobsters

By
WDEFAdmin
-
0
News 12 Now

Address: 1408 Gunbarrel RD, Suite 111
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Hours: 12-8

- Advertisement -

Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery
Other Services: Catering

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:
(423) 475-5370

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:
http://kabob-ster.com/

Additional Details: her notice.
We’re also closing our dining room and are ONLY taking to go orders through our drive thru window.
You can also always order from @postmates @grubhub and @doordash and put “no contact delivery” on the drivers instructions.

Report a Typo
SHARE