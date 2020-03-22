East 3rd St. Church of Christ’s First Online Service

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.(WDEF)- Sundays at the East Third Street Church of Christ usually mean a packed house, filled with a congregation ready to worship.

But on this Sunday, due to social distancing, the pews were mostly empty as members streamed the service online.

- Advertisement -

“Not having no one or a lot of people in your presence and speaking just primarily to the camera -It was a different experience but i think it was an exciting experience that i was looking forward to” said Minister John R. Taylor Sr.

Jerimea Noel is a committed song leader at East Third Street.

He uses his gift of singing to connect people to the gospel.

Related Article: We Over Me Feeds Chattanooga Youth

With the new adjustment, Noel is optimistic.

“Being limited to only doing church through Facebook you don’t have that avenue but still at the same time God is good. He’s awesome” said Noel.

There was only seven people in attendance Sunday including Including News 12’s Winston Reed but over 100 members streamed the service online.

Taylor says the virtual experience may grow stronger relationships within the home, “You’re spending more time with your family. You’re spending more time at home. It’s a way for us to appreciate the family, appreciate our spouses more, appreciate our children more and just appreciate the time as a unit more.”

Taylor also believes the transition allows the church reach a larger audience, “Young people, elderly people are on social media. We need to utilize those avenues to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Although Sunday’s service was shorter than normal, Taylor considered it to be a success.

“We we’re still able to accomplish what we in our worship service but only a smaller and more abbreviated form.”