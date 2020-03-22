Coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 13,000

The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus worldwide reached at least 13,049, including 340 in the U.S. and 4,825 in Italy, where the devastating virus has brought the country to its knees.

Italy hit a grim milestone Saturday by recording record-breaking death tolls two days in a row. The country announced its biggest day-to-day increase of infections, which rose to 53,000 people, with nearly 800 new deaths. As bodies pile up in Italian hospitals, morgues and churches, and as medical workers plead for more help, there is no sign yet that Italy is taming its arc of its contagion.

In the U.S., the Senate adjourned without an agreement on a coronavirus relief package, planning to resume work Sunday. The finalized measure is expected to cost between $1 trillion and $2 trillion and include direct payments to most U.S. taxpayers.

There are over 26,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., and nearly 312,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention. The Associated Press contributed to this report.