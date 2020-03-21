Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – March 22nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Showers Return for Sunday Afternoon.

Sunday morning will be a bit chilly in the low 40s with lots of cloud cover and only a few peaks of sun expected. Sunday afternoon, showers will be returning and continuing into Monday with possible scattered t-storms. High for Sunday will be near Saturdays in the mid 60s.

Tuesday afternoon will also bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the area.

Lots of upcoming rain chances into the first half of the work week but drying out by Wednesday. The area will also be warming up to the 80s by the end of the week!

64 & 42 are our seasonal highs and lows.

