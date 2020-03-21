Vinyl Turtle Boutique

Address: 6737 Ringgold Road, Suite E

East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

Hours: 9:00 – 4:00

Services Offered: Pick Up, Gift Card

Other Services: Craft supplies such as HTV and Adhesive Vinyl, t-shirts and blanks. We also offer embroidery and screenprint.

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 504-1309

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

https://store13146224.payscapecommerce.com/

Additional Details: We are a locally family owned and operated vinyl and craft supply store. We offer a variety of vinyl, including Siser Easyweed HTV, Oracal 651 and so much more. We also offer embroidery, screenprint, and direct to garment printing for businesses, schools and sports teams.