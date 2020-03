Address: 4600 Hixson Pike, Suite 105

Hixson, TN 37343

Hours: 8-5

Services Offered:

Other Services: Maid, handyman, and lawn care

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 541-2703

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

https://www.TruBlueHouseCare.com/Chattanooga

Additional Details: We are offering a 10% discount on all handyman service. We are also offering 10% discount off a cleaning which includes sanitizing.