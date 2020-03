Address: 6707 Hixson Pike

Hixson, TN 37343

Hours: 6 AM – 6 PM Mon-Thurs, 6 AM – 7 PM Fri/Sat

Services Offered: Pick Up, Gift Card

Other Services: Drive-Thru

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 803-9885

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

https://www.sourdoughcuppajoe.coffee

Additional Details: We offer Coffee and Espresso beverages, fresh made-in-house baked goods, and Nana’s Frozen Custard! We LOVE serving you! THANK YOU for your support, especially during this time!