Lee’s Noble named as NCAA DII Athlete of the Year finalist

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Lee runner Christian Noble might not have been able to compete in his first NCAA Division II Indoor Track National Championships last week. However, that hasn’t stopped him from being listed as one of the top three track athletes in Division II.

After an abrupt finish to the indoor season, Noble ranked number one in the 3-thousand meter and number 2 in the 5-thousand meter nationally. He also finished in the top 15 of all time for Division II in both events.

The Lee senior says adding the national award to his region and conference athlete of the year awards would help validate the short season.

“We didn’t really get to close that chapter of indoor, so I think getting that would kind of help, in that in this weird time of not finishing indoor, and not being able to run outdoor,” Noble said. “It would really just put the period on the page and solidify that I could have done something really cool at the national meet.”

The USTFCCCA votes for the award on Monday, March 30.

FULL LEE ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE:

