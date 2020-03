Address: 8968 Dayton Pike

Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

Hours: 11:00-8:00

Services Offered: Pick Up, Gift Card

Other Services: Curb side. Call ahead we will deliver it outside to you.

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 451-3033

Website for Purchasing Gift Card: http://freshburgergrill.com

Additional Details: Call ahead we are offering take out and curb side. We also have locations in Harrison and East Ridge.