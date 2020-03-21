Former Moc Keionta Davis re-signs with Patriots

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Former Chattanooga defensive star and Red Bank native Keionta Davis getting in on the NFL free agency action by re-signing with the New England Patriots this week.

The Mocs All-American was first signed by the Patriots in 2017. He then went on to win Super Bowl LIII with New England in February 2019. He was put on the injured reserve list before the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, Davis has been working to stay in shape, waiting for his chance to get back on the roster. That chance came Tuesday, when his agent got a call from the Pats, wanting to re-sign him. Davis says he didn’t even have to think about it.

“I’ve been there for the last three years now. I love the coaches there. I love the culture there. I’ve learned the system very well. Everything is already familiar,” Davis said. “It’s about staying healthy, getting on the field, and executing now.”

Davis said his family is also very happy with his decision to re-sign with New England.

Chattanooga Athletics Press Release:

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football All-American Keionta Davis (’16) re-signed with the New England Patriots this week. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Tuesday, March 17.

Davis was the 2016 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year before signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He spent the 2017 season on the non-football injury list, but made his way on to the active roster in 2018. That year, the defensive lineman played in six games with three starts for the Super Bowl LII champions.

Davis spent the 2019 season on the Patriots’ injured reserve list, but is looking forward to the chance to get back on the field in 2020.

During his collegiate career at UTC (2013-16), Davis was a two-time All-American and three time all Southern Conference performer. He finished his career with 31.0 sacks, second all-time at UTC to former teammate and All-American Davis Tull (39.5).

Davis twice finished in the top-20 in national player of the year voting, twice led the SoCon in sacks and participated in the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl.