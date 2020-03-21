First Coronavirus Case in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Marion County now has it’s first case of coronavirus.

The state of Tennessee now has a total of 372 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Marion County resident has been sent home and quarantined.

A second person is possibly effected by the virus and is currently hospitalized.

Test results will determine if that second case is confirmed.

“These two folks are related so there is a good chance there will be a second confirmed case” said Marion County Mayor David Jackson.

“I have been in contact with the health department and they are in the process of confirming the information that has been relayed to me. The hospital notified the Hamilton County Health Department and EMS who transported both patients from Marion County.”

Officials recommend all restaurants to operate through carry out and dine-in service only.

Public facilities or events are being asked to cancel and shut down