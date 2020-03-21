Extended Hiring for Hospitality Workers

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- As businesses in the hospitality industry are closing down, people who are out of a job still have a chance to earn money.

Harry’s Wine and Spirits are on of three locations actively hiring former employees of restaurants, bars and hotels.

Sales at the Signal Mountain location have spiked since executive orders have been placed.

Experts suggest it’s a result of panic buying and the desire for consumers to stock up on items while isolated at home.

Regional Manager Robert Player says this gives hospitality and retail workers a chance to stay afloat, “Yeah I just urge anybody to help out. Any hospitality, any bar or restaurant employee you can”

“If you’re a retailer, if you just hire on temporarily it would help out so much. They’re all worried about their rent checks and what’s happening next. If retailers have work to offer I would love for them to these hospitality people first.”

You can walk in and apply at Harry’s Wine and Spirits in Signal Mountain, East Brainerd Wine and Spirits, or the Riley’s Wine and Spirits in Hixson.