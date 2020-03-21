Dr. Rob Headrick Offers Medical Advice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Dr. Rob Headrick provided medical advice during a podcast session Saturday.
The respiratory specialist detailed the importance health care providers protecting themselves during COVID-19 treatment.
Tele-therapy is a growing trend the medical community as he says it provides a safe environment for both the patient and medical professional.
Although social distance is becoming a norm, he did suggest more people step outside to better their chance of fighting the virus, “Things you can do, get outside. Vitamin D is great for the immune system” said Headrick.
“Ultraviolet radiation the viruses don’t like. So on these sunnier days, walk. Take your pet for a walk. Fishing. Things that aren’t good is sitting in closed spaced close to each other.”
Headrick says younger people can be less likely to have severe symptoms and believes children should be active outside as well.