How to donate personal protective equipment

As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States exponentially increased this week, health care workers sounded the alarm about shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE). Around the country, hospitals and medical centers are facing shortages of N95 masks, surgical gowns, medical face shields, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, infrared thermometers and nitrile exam gloves, among other things.

Public health experts have advised people not to stockpile masks — they say only people who are already sick and medical professionals should wear masks. But panicked members of the public had already exhausted existing supplies, leading to widespread shortages.

- Advertisement -

Desperate doctors and nurses are taking to social media to plead for donations of much-needed supplies using the hashtag #GetMePPE. However, it can be difficult to figure out exactly how to get these supplies into the hands of the people who need them.

Pentagon distributing 1 million masks, 2,000 ventilators to healthcare workers

Ways to donate PPE around the U.S.: