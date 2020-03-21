Dalton Distillery Adding Hand Sanitizer To Their Resume

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF)- Dalton Distillery is giving back to their community in a special way during this time.

They went from moonshiners, to vodka distillers and now they have something new to add to their resume.

For the last 100 years, the Butler family has been perfecting the craft of Distilling.

As of this week, they have shifted gears.

Because of the Coronavirus, they are now making hand sanitizer.

Chuck Butler says, “We do enjoy making craft spirit, making drinking products and alcohol makes people feel more comfortable around other people and now, we’re doing that the same way with the hand sanitizer.”

People from all over Dalton came today to fill up their bottles.

Some had not been able to find hand sanitizer in weeks.

Clyde Williams was born and raised in Dalton.

Williams says, “This is about the only place that I knew of locally that I could get this kind of product and this kind of service. Plus, while this is going on, the best way to help your community is to go local.”

They are working hard to keep product available.

With the growing threat of the Coronavirus, the distillery is mindful of all people that are need of the sanitizer.

Butler adds, “If you are high risk, you can call ahead of time and we will bring it out to them. We are practicing social distancing. Keeping the doors open, fans running and trying to limit the number of people in here to ten.”

Dalton Distillery is not charging the community for their sanitizer.

They are only asking people to bring their own bottles.

Butler says, “If they want to make a financial contribution or if they want to drop off hydrogen peroxide, glycerin or aloe for us to help keep making this up because we hope to be able to do this next Saturday and we want to offer this every Saturday until the threat’s over.”

Starting next week, The Dalton Distillery will be making hand sanitizer for UPS and Aldi employees.