Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – March 20th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Spring Is Here & Rain Is Returning !

Friday will start off cloudy but dry. Morning lows will be between 68 & 72. Expect to see increasing clouds and rain by late afternoon. More than likely, we will see thunderstorms as well, especially Friday evening. The afternoon highs will be around 72.

Overnight: The rain & thunderstorms taper off, and lows will drop in to the mid & upper 50’s.

The Weekend Ahead: Turning cooler, but mainly dry for the weekend with more showers to return late Sunday evening. Highs will drop back into the upper 50’s to around 60, and early morning lows by Sunday morning near 40…that means mid 30’s for those areas in the mountains and well away from the city.

64 & 42 are our seasonal highs and lows.

