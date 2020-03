CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Murray County investigators have charged two people in the murder of Chatsworth man.

The body of Kenneth Bunn was found Monday afternoon on Carlton Berry Road at the Conasauga River Bridge.

- Advertisement -

Within 72 hours, investigators charged Justin Payton Hooker of Dalton and Yadya Catherine Swartz of Chatsworth with the murder.

They have not released a possible motive for the death.