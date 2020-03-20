Tough decisions these days for Child Care facilities

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The phrase “It takes a village” has never been more true than right now, during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Right now childcare facilities are forced to decide to stay open or close.

News 12 Now Taylor Bishop spoke with some care providers on what they are doing during this crisis.

“If the parents are using me it’s because they need to be at work and don’t need to be interrupted.”

Amid rapidly changing circumstances and guidance, Chattanooga child care providers are making difficult choices about when and how to operate during statewide efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has so far sickened more than 192 people.

“Prexisiting measures on top of what I already set in place just want to be extra cautious with their health, my health and the parents also.”

Governor Bill Lee recently issued an executive order related to childcare stating providers should use caution and make the best decision that will best fit your program, the families you serve, and the community at large.

“I lowered my prices out of the kindness of my heart but I know that with schools and daycares closing this wasn’t a forseen thing and no one expected that. So I made it affordable for them while maintaining my pay within my prices.”

Daycare centers and home based providers are currently following the CDC and state guidelines, trying to limit the number of children in groups and practice social distancing as much as possible.

“Wash everything down, spray everything with disinfectant spray we have to keep our little ones safe. Since this is my home that I work out of we have to keep our family safe as well.”

Goins says she is thankful to be able to operate and help families during this time of need.

“I can still provide care for those moms who still can work as long as their jobs are continuing to go on.”

In Chattanooga Taylor Bishop, News 12 Now.