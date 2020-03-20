Tennessee reports delay of background checks as gun sales surge

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports a delay in background checks this week for gun purchases.

The Tennessee Instant Check System saw a surprise delay on Thursday.

They blame a sudden rise in gun purchases in the Coronovirus pandemic.

But they also are dealing with fewer employees at the TBI facilities and an unplanned outage Thursday for an hour in their system.

Last week, TBI processed 14,657 checks between Thursday and Monday of last week.

A month earlier, they had just half that many requests in the same time frame.

TBI learned on Wednesday that one of their employees at the headquarters in Nashville has tested positive.

So many co-workers were sent home as a precaution on Thursday.

“The TBI acknowledges customers and firearms dealers expect background checks and appeals to happen as promptly as they reasonably can, and the agency does, too. However, some circumstances impacting this week’s TICS response times were outside of the Bureau’s control. Still, the TBI continues to work to adjust employee work schedules in hopes of improving wait times in the days to come. The TBI appreciates the public’s patience during this difficult and unprecedented season.”