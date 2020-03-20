Tennessee records first COVID-19 related death

He had underlying health conditions and died from complications from COVID-19.

The number of positive cases in Tennessee now stands at 263, including the first case in McMinn and Bradley counties today. Nashville Metro officials say there are at least 101 cases now there.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”