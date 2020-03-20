Tennessee records first COVID-19 related death

He had underlying health conditions and died from complications from COVID-19.
The number of positive cases in Tennessee now stands at 263, including the first case in McMinn and Bradley counties today. Nashville Metro officials say there are at least 101 cases now there.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”
The largest number of cases in Tennessee continues to come from the 21-30 age range.
Georgia is also announcing growing cases.
The latest numbers are 485 case, with the death toll rising to 14.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is sending a team of epidemiologists to Albany to figure out what is happening there. They have 38 case with six deaths suddenly cropping up in southeast Georgia.