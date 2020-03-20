The story behind “A Mother’s Desperate Prayer”

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It sounds like a tear-jerking video of the times.
But it isn’t.
- Advertisement -
Instead, Brendalyn Shropshire’s viral video will make you cry from laughing.
Brendalyn is a local mom and humorist who often posts videos on Facebook and YouTube.
She is generally happy to get a thousand people to take a look.
But Brendalyn hit the motherlode with her video reflecting a mom’s frustrations and fears in the age of coronovirus.
At last count, there have been more than 11,000,000 views.
She told our Kay Blevins tonight that it came from a real prayer. Amen.
Take a look.