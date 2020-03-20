Quick flip as ‘Onward’ goes from movie theaters to homes

By The Associated Press

Pixar’s “Onward” will go from the top movie at the box office straight to digital release, as Hollywood continued to shuffle its recent releases from theaters into the home due to the coronavirus pandemic. In other entertainment developments Friday, Johnny Depp’s libel suit against British tabloid The Sun has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic. Telemundo is offering a first-of-its-kind virtual music special on Spanish-language media, featuring stars such as J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz and Gloria Estefan. And ticketing outlet Goldstar is asking subscribers to donate to live entertainment and arts organizations nationwide

