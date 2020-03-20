McMinn County gets first COVID-19 positive test case

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – McMinn County Mayor John Gentry has declared a state of emergency after receiving their first COVID-19 positive test.

The mayor says the patient is resting at home under quarantine and they are being monitored.

“After receiving confirmation today of McMinn County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, I officially declared a state of emergency in order to provide essential flexibility for our response effort”, states Mayor Gentry.

“This designation provides authority to waive certain financial policies and procedures relative to emergency response to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the public.”

The state of emergency restricts public access to the Courthouse and Annex, limits groups in Bicentennial Park and the Eureka Trail to 10 people at a time, and cancels games at the park.

The Mayor says no gatherings of 10 or more should take place in the county.

“We knew it was very likely that cases of COVID-19 would occur in our community at some point. Our faith remains in the Lord, and I have no doubt that our county, state and nation will emerge from this struggle stronger than we were before.”