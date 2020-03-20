Los 3 Amigos

Address: 3536 Cummings Hwy, Ste. 128

Chattanooga, TN 37419

Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Thurs 11 to 8, Fri 11 to 9, Sat 2 to 9, Sun 12 to 4

Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery, Gift Card

Other Services: Delivery to the 37419 zip code, gift cards sold in store (for now), pick up and curbside available

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup: (423) 521-7676

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

http://www.chattanoogamexicanrestaurant.com

Additional Details: We are offering an in house delivery service to the 37419 zip code free of charge but ask that you please tip driver. Those paying with a card for delivery please pay over the phone. If you place an order for take out and want curbside delivery, please specify that, pay with a card over the phone and call when you arrive so that one of our staff can deliver your order to the car, you do not need to get out. Takeout orders can be ordered by call us at the number above, 423.521.7676, come pick up in person and pay with card or cash. See our menu on our website, listed above. If you are outside of our area and want delivery, you will have to use a third party service, most customers seemed to like Postmates. We will soon post some takeout family pack specials we are doing as well as any additional delivery services we may sign up with. See our facebook at facebook.com/Los3AmigosLV