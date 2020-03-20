Lookout Valley Elementary employee tests positive for COVID-19

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County school system says a member of the Lookout Valley Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

They were notified today.

The person was in the school building within the last 14 days.

The Health Department is contacting those who may have been in close contact with the victim.

The school system is closing the school building for cleaning.

The Hamilton County Health Department has set up a hotline for up-to-date, reliable and accurate information about COVID-19: (423) 209-8383.