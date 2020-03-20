Iran’s leaders take upbeat tone even as virus deaths climb

By NASSER KARIMI

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran’s leaders are vowing to overcome the coronavirus outbreak in upbeat messages marking the Persian New Year. The optimism came even as the Health Ministry announced 149 more fatalities, bringing the country’s death toll to 1,433. Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with nearly 20,000 confirmed cases, and has been widely criticized for its slow response. Other countries in the region have imposed far stricter measures to contain the virus, including canceling flights, sealing borders and forcing all nonessential businesses to close. Saudi Arabia said it would shut down domestic air travel, buses, taxis and trains for the next two weeks.

