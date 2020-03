NATIONAL

Total Cases: 15,219, 201 deaths

TENNESSEE

Total cases: 228, including 2 in Cumberland (Crossville), 1 in Bradley (Cleveland), 5 in Hamilton (Chattanooga). Hamilton County just announced the number here has climbed to 8 Friday afternoon.

GEORGIA

Total Cases: 420, 13 deaths (up 3).. still just the one case in Whitfield, 3 in Gordon, 6 in Floyd counties

ALABAMA

81 cases, no new ones in northeast Alabama

NORTH CAROLINA

Total Cases: 137, 0 deaths