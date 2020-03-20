Family Furniture & Mattress Gallery

Address: 5919 Lee Hwy
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Hours: 12-5

Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery
Other Services: Mattress furniture assembly

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup: (706) 715-9168

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

Additional Details: Family furniture & Mattress Gallery

5919 lee hwy,Chattanooga ,TN, 37421

New Temporary hrs -12-5 pmM-S
( Normal hrs ) 10:00-6:30 Monday- Saturday.
Closed on Sunday
We do layaway & Finance.
We do delivery & pickup.

706-715-9168
Next to New Economy Honda dealership & old Chattanooga pinball building

