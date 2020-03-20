Erlanger at Volkswagen Drive Removed As Test Site

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – According to Erlanger Health System, due to availability of testing supplies and CDC protocols, there have been a few changes made to some of their testing sites.

The hospital says that UT Family Practice is only an assessment site for Erlanger staff.

They also added that Erlanger at Volkswagen Drive is not a Coronavirus assessment site for staff or patients. They will be deleting the site from the list.

The list of assessment sites by county can be found here.