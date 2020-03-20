Church Spreads Positivity During Coronavirus Outbreak

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WDEF) — Churches across the country are stepping in to help those especially hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

One of them in Palm Beach County is helping to spread some positivity during a difficult time for many.

Staff members with the megachurch, Christ Fellowship, spent some time Thursday sorting and bagging food and cleaning supplies from the non-profit, Convoy of Hope.

The church is sending all of the bags to several communities throughout South Florida.

Christ Fellowship is also providing hundreds of care kits to those working in hospital emergency rooms. They plan to deliver even more care kits in the coming weeks.

The church is even giving supplies to single parents and the elderly during the outbreak.

Convoy of Hope continues to provide relief supplies to those affected by the coronavirus nationwide.

If you’d like to donate, go here: https://www.convoyofhope.org/donate/disasterservices/covid-19/.