Address: 2309 East Main Street

Chattanooga, TN 37404

Hours: 11-5

- Advertisement -

Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery, Gift Card

Other Services: Dinner Delivered, Carhop service

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 541-1500

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

https://www.giftfly.com/shop/charlies-bbq-and-bakery

Additional Details: Carhop service – you never have to leave your car!