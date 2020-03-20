CFC Season Suspended Until at Least May 10th

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC’s season has been delayed even further. NISA announced on Friday that they are postponing all league games until May 10th. They’re following the CDC’s guidelines to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people for another eight weeks. CFC general manager Jeremy Alumbaugh says whenever the games return, the schedule might look totally different.

Said Alumbaugh:”Again like all the leagues, we’re just going to have to be creative. That may be some mid-week games during the summer time. Maybe our season will extend longer than they initially thought it was going to. We had some of those questions yesterday in a conference call. Right now everything is on the table as to what the season will look like. How many games are there going to be. There will be a place and a time for us to get those decisions finalized, but it’s not right now.”