Volkswagen joining other auto makers in shutting down U.S. production

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Volkswagen Chattanooga will suspended production for one week beginning this weekend.

The last shift ends Saturday at 3:45 AM.

The company plans to resume work on Sunday, March 29th at 10 PM.

“This action is being taken to help ensure the health and safety of our team members as we conduct additional sanitation and cleaning procedures throughout the factory. We will also use this time to assess future production plans and market developments.”

Some office staff will work from home but all workers will be paid in full.

The Big 3 U.S. Automakers (Ford, GM & Chrysler) all announced closures yesterday.

Nissan (Tennessee) and Toyota (Mississippi) are also shutting down over the virus for various lengths.

Kia in West Point, Georgia is only closing for a couple of days over supply chain issues, but plans to re-start on Monday.

And Mercedes Benz in Alabama remains open, though they are scaling back production at the plant because of supply issues.