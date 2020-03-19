Thursday Coronovirus Closings & Cancellations

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Here are Thursday’s Coronovirus announcements
— Chattanooga officially closes dine-in service at all city bars & restaurants (take out allowed). Also gyms.
— Alabama closes bars, restaurants and beaches statewide
— Riverbend 2020 postponed… will pick a new date later
— Volkswagen suspends production beginning Saturday morning
— Publix groceries designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m. for senior shopping beginning next Tuesday.
— Tennessee Aquarium is laying off 112 part time employees as they remain closed