Tennessee inmate seeks June execution stay amid virus spread

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate is seeking a stay of his execution in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Tennessee Supreme Court filing Wednesday, attorneys for Oscar Smith say the court can stay the execution for six months to let the outbreak run its course so Smith’s legal team can conduct crucial work representing him.

The filing says it would be irresponsible and against the public interest for attorneys to conduct necessary interviews, travel, meetings with Smith and other tasks as they pursue clemency and court challenges.

Three other Tennessee executions are scheduled after Smith’s date this year.