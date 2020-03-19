St. Elmo volunteers feeding people in the community

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – During these frightening times is when it’s key to come together as a community and spread a little joy.

In St. Elmo dozens of adults are getting together to prepare and deliver bag lunches to the children and elderly for free.

All week long between 11 and 1 they will pass out food to whoever is in need.

Using their own money to buy food items for lunches and delivering them without hesitation.

Dr. Kelly Johnson says “People will pull together in time of need. We have people that will give their last in order to see these children and elderly people taken care of.”

Clark Brewer adds “The way the world is going on right now this is a perfect time for us to serve, this is a perfect time for us to give and this is something that everyone said that they want to do.”

If you would like to help prepare meals you can call the Church of the first born for more information.