Riverbend 2020 postponed indefinetely

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Organizers have postponed Riverbend 2020 which was scheduled for Memorial Weekend in May.

The plan to reschedule the music festival at a later date.

“We will announce the scheduled date for the festival and additional details soon. All purchases will be honored for the future date.”

Rescheduling is a growing challenge for music festivals since they will have to coordinate performers as other festivals move to the fall.

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Will Be Rescheduled To Take Place September 24-27, 2020.

The Moon River Festival in Chattanooga is scheduled for Sept 12-13, while the Americana Music Festival is going on the week of Sept. 15th in Nashville.

The Big Ear Music Festival in Knoxville has outright cancelled their March event.

At this point, JFest is still on for May 9th at the Riverpark.